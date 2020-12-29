JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Department of Health is warning of a possible COVID exposure at Sam’ Seafood Steakhouse at 281 North Comrie Ave. The exposure could have occurred during the following dates and times.
- Friday, Dec. 18 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 19 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 20 – 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 21 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone who visited Sam’s Seafood Steakhouse during these times should monitor themselves for COVID symptoms for 14 days.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- McConnell introduces $2,000 aid checks bill tied to social media immunity and election fraud
- Pregnant women uncertain about taking COVID-19 vaccine
- Sean McDermott keeping plan for week 17 in-house
- First known US case of coronavirus variant detected in Colorado man with no travel history
- Possible COVID exposure at Sam’s Seafood Steakhouse in Johnstown