Possible COVID exposure at Sam’s Seafood Steakhouse in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Department of Health is warning of a possible COVID exposure at Sam’ Seafood Steakhouse at 281 North Comrie Ave. The exposure could have occurred during the following dates and times.

Friday, Dec. 18 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20 – 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who visited Sam’s Seafood Steakhouse during these times should monitor themselves for COVID symptoms for 14 days.