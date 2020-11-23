Possible COVID exposure at Recovery Room in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Department of Health is warning of a possible COVID exposure at the Recovery Room located 5005 NY 30 in Amsterdam. Anyone who visited during the below times should monitor themselves for symptoms.
Times:
- Friday, Nov. 20 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 21 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
If symptoms do develop, stay home and call a doctor.
