Possible COVID exposure at Recovery Room in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Department of Health is warning of a possible COVID exposure at the Recovery Room located 5005 NY 30 in Amsterdam. Anyone who visited during the below times should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Times:

  • Friday, Nov. 20 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 21 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

If symptoms do develop, stay home and call a doctor.

