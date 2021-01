GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID exposure at Cutting Crew & Mega Tan at 31 Arterial Plaza in Gloversville. If you went to the business during the following time you should monitor yourself for COVID symptoms.

Friday, January 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you begin to develop symptoms call your medical provider, if you are a high-risk individual you should call your doctor even if the symptoms are mild.