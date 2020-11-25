Possible COVID exposure at Clancy’s Tavern

News
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Public Health Services and its team of contact tracers have determined a COVID-19 exposure at Clancy’s Tavern, located at 43 Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs. The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was wearing a mask at all times.

Times the employee worked:

  • Saturday, November 14 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, November 18 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Anyone who visited this location during the dates and times listed should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider to get a diagnostic test.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report