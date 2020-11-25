Possible COVID exposure at Clancy’s Tavern

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Public Health Services and its team of contact tracers have determined a COVID-19 exposure at Clancy’s Tavern, located at 43 Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs. The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was wearing a mask at all times.

Times the employee worked:

Saturday, November 14 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 18 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Anyone who visited this location during the dates and times listed should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider to get a diagnostic test.