Possible COVID exposure at Arsenal City Tavern

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID exposure at the Arsenal City Tavern in Watervliet. They are asking who visited the tavern on Saturday, November 7 from 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. or Sunday, November 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to contact their office.

The Albany County Health Department can be reached at (518) 447-4659.

