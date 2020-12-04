Possible COVID exposure at Amsterdam Target

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Department of Health sent out a warning about a potential COVID exposure at the Target in Amsterdam. People who went to Target on the following date and time should monitor themselves for COVID symptoms.

Target, Amsterdam Commons, Amsterdam, N.Y.

Nov. 29 from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Anyone with questions should reach out to the Montgomery County Health Department.