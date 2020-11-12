Possible COVID-19 exposure at three Warren County businesses

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services announced possible COVID-19 exposures at three Warren County Businesses. Residents who visited the businesses should self-monitor for Coronavirus symptoms.

The business locations and the dates of possible exposures are listed below:

Tops Friendly Markets, Lake Shore Drive, Bolton – Thursday, November 5th, and Tuesday, November 9th, both days during the late afternoon.

Target, Aviation Road, Queensbury – Friday, November 6th, afternoon hours.

Hobby Lobby, Route 9, Queensbury – Tuesday, November 3rd, afternoon hours.

Individuals who visited these businesses later tested positive for the Coronavirus. County Health Officials have deemed the infection risk “minimal” because the individuals wore masks and were in the businesses for short periods.

If residents begin to show symptoms of COVID-19 they should call their medical provider or Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580. Warren County also officers resources on their website.