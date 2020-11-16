Possible COVID-19 exposure at Highbridge Pizza in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Department of Health is warning of a possible COVID exposure at Highbridge Pizza. They said an employee who worked there tested positive for the virus.
The employee worked November 1-3 and from November 9-11. The Health Department has identified and quarantined anyone in close contact with the individual.
The Health Department believes this is a low-risk exposure. They are asking anyone who may have eaten at Highbridge Pizza during those times to monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19.
