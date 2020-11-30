Positive COVID case confirmed at School 16 in Troy

Posted: / Updated:
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy School District was informed Monday of a positive COVID case at School 16. The individual was last in the building on Nov. 25.

The District is working closely with the Rensselaer County Department of Health (DOH) to conduct thorough contact tracing.  If you are not contacted by a representative of the District or Department of Health, there is no further action needed on your part.

