Positive COVID case at Guilderland High School

Posted: / Updated:
Guilderland High School

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Administrators in the Guilderland Central School District say a high school student has tested positive for COVID. The Albany County Health has been informed and anyone who may have been exposed has been contacted. Administrators say the risk level was low.

Classes will resume tomorrow, September 29, as planned.

