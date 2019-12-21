Portions of Uncle Sam Parking Garage remain closed

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some areas of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage in Troy remain closed after a beam collapsed last week.

The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market organization posted an update on their Facebook page Friday night informing visitors of the parking situation since the parking garage is the closest to their weekend events.

“As of now, portions of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage will be shut off from use following a review of engineering plans for the facility after a beam collapsed there last week. No people were hurt and no cars were damaged in the incident, but the closed portions of the garage will remain cordoned off until further examination is done.” Troy Waterfront Farmers Market

The organizers said there are several free parking options throughout the city.

According to the post there is free weekend parking on city streets and the newer City of Troy parking garage on Fifth Street, between Broadway and State Street.

The indoor farmers market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday in the Troy Atrium and the Troy Sunday Holiday Market runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on the markets you can visit troymarket.org