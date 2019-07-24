Portion of State Route 5S in the Town of Glen will be renamed in honor of State Trooper who lost his life in a motor vehicle crash

GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo signed new legislation to name a portion of the state highway system in Montgomery County in honor of Sergeant Jeremy Vannostrand

On November 27, 2018, Sergeant Jeremy J. VanNostrand tragically lost his life as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident that occurred outside the State Police Barracks in the Town of Glen where he was stationed. A six-year veteran serving in Troop G, Sergeant VanNostrand began his public service career in 2004 when he began employment with the New York State Department of Corrections.

The measure designates a portion of State Route 5S in the Town of Glen as the “Sergeant Jeremy J. VanNostrand Memorial Highway.”

