Portion of Route 9W closed off Thursday morning after car strikes pole

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are working to clear the scene in the area of Route 9W Thursday morning after a one-car vehicle crash took down a pole and downed several wires.
Town of Bethlehem Police blocked off Route 9W from Beacon Road to Glenmont Road and said they expect the road to remain closed for 6-8 hours.
Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes during their morning commute.
