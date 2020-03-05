Interactive Radar

Portion of Route 9W closed off Thursday morning after car strikes pole

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are working to clear the scene in the area of Route 9W Thursday morning after a one-car vehicle crash took down a pole and downed several wires.

Town of Bethlehem Police blocked off Route 9W from Beacon Road to Glenmont Road and said they expect the road to remain closed for 6-8 hours.

Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes during their morning commute.

