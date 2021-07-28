Portion of Plank Road in Clifton Park to temporarily close for construction

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull announced Tuesday that Plank Road, from the intersection of Bruno Road to Kinns Road, will be closed temporarily while a new culvert and water main is installed. The project will reportedly improve stormwater management in the area and perform improvements to a potable water main along Plank Road.

Closures are scheduled to begin July 28 and continue through August 17. This portion of Plank Road had previously been closed in 2017 for a collapsed culvert and water main break, according to Superintendent Bull.

Plank Road will be reopened, weather permitting as soon as construction is completed. During the construction, detours will reportedly be available to help drivers in navigating around the closure and all work zones will be clearly marked. The Town Highway Department is asking that motorists practice increased caution while using the detours, as construction is being completed.

Residents with questions can contact Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull at 518-371-7310 or via email at dbull@cliftonpark.org.