ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam police say Curry Road is currently closed from Fayette Drive to Ft. Hunter Road due to a telephone pole and wires down. National Grid is on scene.
The section of Curry Road will reportedly be closed for the next several hours. According to National Grid’s outage map, roughly 45 people are affected with an estimated restoration time of around 8:15 a.m.
LATEST STORIES
- Portion of Curry Road closed due to downed telephone pole and power lines
- SUNY colleges plan for spring semester
- Saratoga pushes past Guilderland into Suburban Council semifinals with late goal
- West’s goal sends Niskayuna past Burnt Hills in Suburban Council Quarterfinals
- Niskayuna battles through storm, Shaker to advance in Suburban Council tournament