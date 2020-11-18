Portion of Curry Road closed due to downed telephone pole and power lines

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam police say Curry Road is currently closed from Fayette Drive to Ft. Hunter Road due to a telephone pole and wires down. National Grid is on scene.

The section of Curry Road will reportedly be closed for the next several hours. According to National Grid’s outage map, roughly 45 people are affected with an estimated restoration time of around 8:15 a.m.

