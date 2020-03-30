Porky Pig reminds everyone to ‘Stay Home Folks’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — A Utah cartoonist joined forces with voice actor Bob Bergen to remind everyone to stay home.

Mark Aaron, of “That’s Art Folk,” says he drew the picture of the “Looney Tunes” character Porky Pig as “a sort of PSA to tell people to stay home and stay safe.”

Aaron said he then reached out to Bob Bergen, the voice actor of Porky and asked him if he’d voice the line “Stay Home Folks,” a play on Porky’s famous “That’s All Folks.”

Together they made this:

“To everyone working from home: you’re doing the right thing. To those who can’t, please stay safe. We can get through this,” Aaron says.

You can find more work from Aaron on Instagram or Twitter @thatsartfolks. You can follow Bob Bergen on Instagram or Twitter @bobbergen.

*The video is made for entertainment purposes only under fair use; no copyright infringement intended. All characters and music are trademarks of Warner Bros.

