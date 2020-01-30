Popular WAMC radio host Joe Donahue returns to work after devastating fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After 2 and a half months, WAMC’s Joe Donahue is back after sustaining a devastating injury on the last day of a trip to Ireland with family.

“We had a wonderful time,” he says. The last day in Dublin they decided to got to a pub. The name seemed perfect- O’Donaughue’s. They were supposed to enjoy a farewell toast, but then some Irish irony took over. “I was sober. I was going into the bar,” Donahue laughed. “I was sober most of the time in Ireland.”

He says he was still getting used to the new progressive lenses on his glasses and he accidentally fell down a flight of stairs in the pub. “All I knew is that I couldn’t move.”

Their tour guide quickly became their hero, offering them a ride and a wheelchair. When they landed stateside his wife drove him to the hospital where the surgeon told him he had completely torn not one but both quadriceps. “The old song is the leg bone is connected to the knees bone. Not me,” Joe said.

After surgery, he spent 2 weeks in the hospital, weeks more in bed. His family, friends, coworkers and loyal listeners kept him going. “They sent cards and letters and gift baskets. That makes you want to come back all the more because there’s this loving community out there.”

“We are very happy. My heart just felled when I saw him this morning,” said WAMC Pres. Dr. Alan Chartock. Co-host and colleague Ray Graf added, “It’s great. I mean he’s walking around. I mean let’s face it, he’s not the most limber guy, to begin with, so he looks just about normal.”

Donahue says He says he has more physical therapy ahead of him and he’s taking it one day at a time. “It was nice to have time away and to know that this is the right place to be.” His first interview back was with the surgeon who repaired his quadriceps.