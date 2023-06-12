SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Families look forward to local Independence Day weekend fireworks shows every year and the one at Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In in Scotia is no exception. The free show dates to 1976 and except for a few cancellations due to weather and the pandemic, they’ve happened every summer. But this year the event is canceled for yet another reason.

“We usually have a good turnout,” said Mark Lansing, owner of Jumpin’ Jacks Drive-In. “Everybody seems to be happy to come down.” Lansing says their annual 4th of July weekend fireworks display brings 10 to 15 thousand people to the drive-in and the neighboring park along the Mohawk River. The show in Scotia is a booming success, but it also comes at a huge expense. Lansing says he spends $18,000 on fireworks, but more than that to the Village of Scotia for police and emergency services. He told News10’s Anya Tucker that the cost was becoming untenable for him to continue on. “I let them [village officials] know it was getting to the point where it was financially unreasonable for me to go forward this way, so I was reaching out for help.”

He told Anya that he did not expect the village to foot the entire bill, but maybe share the burden by turning it into a village event and applying for grants. He says was happy when village officials decided to take over the event. But then came news that the show was canceled.

Village of Scotia Mayor David J. Bucciferro released the following statement on Friday: “In an effort to provide additional public safety resources to the historically Jumpin’ Jacks sponsored fireworks, the Village Board of Trustees made the decision to adopt the fireworks as a Village Sponsored Event. As of this date, the Village does not believe there are sufficient committed resources to ensure the safety of attendees, staff, and the broader community. As a result, the Board has made the very difficult decision to not proceed with the event scheduled for June 30, 2023. As Village residents and people who bring their families to this event each year, we share in the public’s disappointment. We thank the public and Jumpin’ Jacks for understanding that public safety is our shared utmost concern. Please note, that the Freedom Park concert featuring Joe Adee and The LugNuts as well as the U.S. Ski Team Show at Jumpin’ Jacks is still going forward as scheduled.”

Lansing suggested that one of the issues determining the decision may have come down to the cost of crowd and traffic control while attendees exited the fireworks show. He pointed to Sunnyside Road, one of the major roadways leading out of the area. The bridge there is currently under construction. There is also security. There was a brawl and stabbing that happened after the 2022 show.

Still, the cancellation is a disappointment to customers like Mark Anthony Delorenzo. “I guess it just sort of goes back to the good old days are gone sorta,” he said. Lansing says the free music concert and waterski team show that was planned for June 30th will still happen on the same date. He told Anya that he is hoping to bring the fireworks back next year.