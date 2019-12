Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(CNN) — Popeyes chicken sandwich was so popular this year, it is putting the Cajun concoction on a Christmas sweater.

The orange and white-striped sweater features red Christmas trees, snowflakes, and of course, chicken sandwiches.

They go on sale starting Wednesday for $44.95. Click here to visit their website.

Popeyes calls this next chapter of the chicken sandwich wars the “ultimate ice breaker.”