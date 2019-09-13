Popeyes’ BYOB: Bring Your Own Bun, make your own sandwich

(NEWS10) – Popeyes is taking a creative approach to tackle their Chicken Sandwich shortage by asking guest to #BYOB (Bring your own bun).
Here is how it works: grab a bun, go to Popeyes, order their three-piece tenders, and make your own sandwich.
In a statement to CNN, Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes’ head of marketing for North America sad, “While we work to get the sandwich back in our restaurants, we wanted to offer our guests a fun way to satisfy their Popeyes sandwich cravings.”
The sandwich shortage started after the company announced they would start serving a chicken sandwich back in August. But they sold of inventory in just two weeks.
Some say it may be thanks to a social media debate over which fast food chain had the best chicken sandwich: Popeyes, Chik-fil-A, or Wendy’s?
Fans who aren’t into the BYOB idea, don’t worry the chicken sandwich should be making it’s return shortly – according to the company.