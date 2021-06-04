Pop-up secondhand store raising money for social justice orgs

Vintage thrift store shopping. (Luis Montejo on Unsplash)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, an organization called Thrift 2 Fight is hosting a pop-up thrift sale in Albany to benefit the grassroots movements at All of Us and In Our Own Voices.

The secondhand fundraiser started at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. It’s being held at the First Unitarian Universalist Society at 405 Washington Avenue.

The event offers people a way to buy affordable clothing sustainably while supporting community organizations, with 100% of the proceeds donated. It also gives activists the opportunity to talk with their neighbors about their local work, community resources, and upcoming events. 

This is the first of nine pop-up locations that Thrift 2 Fight is holding to benefit local social justice groups throughout the state of New York in June. They aim to raise $20,000 this summer.

Events are run by local volunteers, volunteers from Thrift 2 Fight, and venues that host the events for free. Thrift 2 Fight comprises four Bard College friends who won a $10,000 Davis Projects for Peace grant to fund the program.

