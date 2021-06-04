Pop-up secondhand store raising money for social justice orgs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, an organization called Thrift 2 Fight is hosting a pop-up thrift sale in Albany to benefit the grassroots movements at All of Us and In Our Own Voices.

The secondhand fundraiser started at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. It’s being held at the First Unitarian Universalist Society at 405 Washington Avenue.

The event offers people a way to buy affordable clothing sustainably while supporting community organizations, with 100% of the proceeds donated. It also gives activists the opportunity to talk with their neighbors about their local work, community resources, and upcoming events.