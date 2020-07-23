Pools for parents, day camps for kids: Glens Falls YMCA partially open again

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The weight room is still shut down, but Glens Falls YMCA has their pool open for laps again; as long as you call ahead.

Group gymnastics and outdoor fitness classes are also part of the gym’s offerings, as they do all they can to serve their members.

All activities require advance sign-up, along with a health screening and temperature check at the door.

The Y has continued offering daycare throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and has also started a limited series of kids day camps which parents say have made a difference in giving them the flexibility to return to work.

