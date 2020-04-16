Pollution levels drop as low as 50% in some European cities

(CNN) — There has been a worldwide trend of decreasing air pollution since the lockdown began.
Pollution levels across Europe have remained low, with nitrogen dioxide levels falling around 50 percent in some cities, according to a statement from the European Space Agency (ESA).
Paris saw a dramatic drop of 54 percent, the most significant in Europe when comparing the same months last year.
Madrid, Milan, and Rome saw decreases of around 45 percent.
