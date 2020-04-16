Pollution levels drop as low as 50% in some European cities

FILE – In this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, the sun sets behind smoke emitting from a coal powered power plant in the Bosnian town of Tuzla, 120 kms north of Sarajevo, Bosnia. In a report released Tuesday Junw 25, 2019, environment groups have called for urgent measures to combat air pollution in the central Bosnian town of Tuzla saying dust concentration far exceeds legal limits and causes premature deaths. (AP Photo/Amel Emric, FILE)

(CNN) — There has been a worldwide trend of decreasing air pollution since the lockdown began.

Pollution levels across Europe have remained low, with nitrogen dioxide levels falling around 50 percent in some cities, according to a statement from the European Space Agency (ESA).

Paris saw a dramatic drop of 54 percent, the most significant in Europe when comparing the same months last year.

Madrid, Milan, and Rome saw decreases of around 45 percent.

