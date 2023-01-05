Fiery skies above Big Island after the eruption of Mauna Loa that took place just before midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27 in Hawaii. (Courtesy: Dean Tanaka)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — According to a poll by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, New Yorkers have chosen Hawaii to be their go-to destination to relocate to if they had the choice. Unsurprisingly, it appears many in the Northeast would prefer to relocate to a state with a warmer climate with either Hawaii or Florida being voted the top state to move to.

The interactive map does contain some surprises, as Californians selected New York, and those in North Dakota and Montana chose New Jersey as their top destination. The poll also asked where people would want to relocate to anywhere in the world. Similar to a number of other states, New Yorkers chose the United Kingdom.