POLL: Most Americans don’t want to move to an area with extreme weather

(NEWS10) — A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist national poll shows that most Americans would prefer to not move to an area with severe weather such as hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires. However, people are not eager to move if extreme weather does hit.

The poll shows:

81% of Americans would not move to an area that has been impacted by extreme weather

30% value where they live even more when they hear about severe weather

9% want to move away from where they live in the face of extreme weather

67% of Americans would want to rebuild rather than relocate

Most American’s haven’t actually been affected by extreme weather in the last two years. Only about 3 in 10 Americans have. The poll shows those in the South (36%) are the most likely to report personal experience, followed by residents in the West (31%), Northeast (24%), and Midwest (19%).

