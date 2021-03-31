POLL: 64% of Americans think ‘cancel culture’ threatens freedom

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WTVO) — Do average Americans feel pressure from cancel culture? A new study suggests so.

As exclusively reported by The Hill, a new poll released by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard and The Harris Poll, 64% of Americans view ‘cancel culture’ as a ‘threat to freedom.’

The survey also found 54% of respondents were “concerned” that they could be banned from social media or fired from their job for expressing their opinions online. Forty-six percent said they were not concerned.

“It is a chilling finding that most people in the country now are afraid they would be fired if they expressed their real views on social media,” said Mark Penn, the director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey.

“The public generally gives negative ratings to social media companies and sees the movement as more about censorship rather than trying to correct wrongs. It is growing as a national issue,” he added. 

Only 13% of the participants said they did not consider cancel culture to be a problem, with 32% calling it a “moderate problem” and 20% said it was a “small problem.”

Merriam-Webster defines “cancel culture” as “the practice or tendency of engaging in mass canceling as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure.”

A total of 1,945 registered voters participated in the study.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire