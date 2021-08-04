Poll: 59% of New Yorkers believe Gov. Cuomo should resign or be impeached

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-New York Attorney General Letitia James started a tidal wave when she released the results of the AG office’s investigation into sexual harassment claims against Governor Andrew Cuomo. The damaging report concluded that the Governor sexually harassed multiple women, creating a toxic work environment.

Not long after James released the findings of the report, local lawmakers began calling for him to resign or for his impeachment.

As of Tuesday evening, 59% of New Yorkers said Gov. Cuomo should resign or be removed from office based on the revelations of the AG’s report, according to a Marist poll. A little more than a third of people polled (32%) said he should serve out his term.

A whopping 78% said it’s time for new state leadership, up from 58% in February. A little less than half (44%) said they think the Governor did something illegal, and 11% said he deserved to be reelected.

The majority of New York Democrats (52%) also think he should resign and 48% think he should be impeached. Most New York Republicans (80%) believe the Governor should be impeached.

“The court of public opinion believes the allegations against Governor Cuomo warrant his

removal from office,” says Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist Poll. “If he does not resign,

nearly six in ten New Yorkers believe he should be impeached. Even if he survives this scandal, his

reelection prospects are rock bottom with even his Democratic base deserting him.”