ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise, according to the state’s latest data released Saturday.

Seven-day positivity rates are lowest in the Capital Region, averaging about .38% over the last three days. Still, statewide, about 525 people each day tested positive for COVID-19 in New York for the week-long period that ended Friday. That’s up from 369 people—a 42% increase—for the prior week.