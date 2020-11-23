Top leadership positions in Vermont Senate to be held by women for 1st time

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — When the Vermont Senate returns for a new session in January, its top three leadership positions will all be held by women for the first time. According to an email from the Vermont Democratic Party, the state Senate Democratic Caucus—which holds the majority in the upper chamber—held its leadership election on Sunday.

Sen. Becca Balint will serve as President Pro Tem for the 2021 to 2022 legislative session. She becomes the first woman, and the first openly gay person, to hold the position in Vermont. Sen. Balint had been Senate Majority Leader since 2017.

Sen. Alison Clarkson will serve as the new Senate Majority Leader, and Sen. Cheryl Hooker will succeed Sen. Mark MacDonald as the Senate Majority Whip. The Senate’s outgoing President Pro Tem, Sen. Tim Ashe, ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor this year.