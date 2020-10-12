Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg endorses Joe Biden

TAMPA (WFLA) — Despite proclaiming she doesn’t engage in party politics, Greta Thunberg has declared her support for Joe Biden in an election she says is “above and beyond party politics.”
The 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist won Time’s Person of the Year in 2019. In her young life, she has already addressed heads of state at the U.N., met with the pope, sparred with President Donald Trump, and inspired the largest climate demonstration in human history.
Now, she’s showing her support for Democratic presidential candidate Biden.
In 2019, Trump called Thunberg’s Time Person of the Year award “ridiculous.”
