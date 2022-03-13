LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena College officials announced Friday that Quinn Murphy, a member of the class of 2024, is running for mayor in his hometown of Kinderhook. Murphy was born and raised in the Columbia County village, which is located about 20 minutes south of Siena’s campus.

The election for Kinderhook’s leader is held in March, on the 15th this year, rather than November. This is done to help it stand out from other political races and blur party lines. There aren’t any technical parties for the race, actually- Murphy is running for the Kinderhook People’s Party, which he named himself.

Murphy has several goals if he is to be elected mayor of the small village:

Bringing in additional tax revenue

Improving road conditions

Upgrading the town park with better facilities and handicapped accessibility

Attracting tourists to the village’s shops and historic homes

Murphy, a political science/pre-law major, debated one of his opponents (village council member Mike Abrams) at a candidate forum in Kinderhook on March 6. He said he would be available all day, every day for constituents, and would like to improve the village’s website to include a forum for direct communication with the village government.

If Murphy is elected on March 15, he will be sworn in this spring as mayor. He will remain a student at Siena while serving his constituents and will attend law school after he completes his bachelor’s degree.