SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Paul Pelosi, husband of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, according to Pelosi’s office. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott announced during a press conference that they arrested 42-year-old David Depape.

The San Francisco Police Department stated that officers responded around 2:27 a.m. Friday. According to the Speaker’s office and reporting from the Associated Press, Pelosi was specifically targeted in the hammer attack. The intruder shouted, “Where is Nancy?” before attacking, the AP reports. The motive for the beating is still being determined, Scott said. Both he and Mr. Pelosi were taken to the hospital.

Depape was booked on charges of attempted homicide, burglary, elder abuse, and several additional felonies. Scott claimed that San Francisco police found the suspect in the residence during a wellness check. And sources told NEWS10’s sister station in San Francisco that Mr. Pelosi entered surgery at the trauma center at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Agents from the FBI’s San Francisco office were also onsite at the Pelosi home to investigate. Neither Scott nor San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins took questions.

“An assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the Speaker’s office, stated in a press release. “Pelosi […] is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

The Associated Press reported that according to two people with knowledge of the attack, Mr. Pelosi was severely beaten and is being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling, and other injuries. The sources stated that he suffered blunt force injuries.

President Joe Biden is “praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”

The U.S. Capitol Police released a statement just after 7 a.m., saying, “Special Agents with the USCP’s California Field Office quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation,” the statement continued. “The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the overnight, break-in.”

Pelosi, 82, is a businessman who owns Financial Leasing Services Inc. A San Francisco native who attended St. Ignatius High, Pelosi married Nancy D’Alesandro on Sept. 7, 1963. They have five children. Their home is in San Francisco’s ritzy Pacific Heights neighborhood, near Alta Plaza Park.

On Jan. 1, 2021, in the lead-up to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the house was vandalized, according to San Francisco police. At the time, they told NEWS10’s local affiliate that “unidentified suspect(s) had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig’s head on the sidewalk.”

Nancy Pelosi has represented most of San Francisco in the House since 1987. Mr. Pelosi’s brother, Ron, a former uncle-by marriage to Gov. Gavin Newsom, was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for 12 years. He was president of the board from 1978 to 1980, and represented the Sunset neighborhood.

Mr. Pelosi was arrested in May for driving under the influence of alcohol in Napa County. He pled guilty and was sentenced to three years probation as well as given fines and restitution.