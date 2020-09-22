News Nation’s upcoming exclusive interview with President Trump

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — As debate rages on over the future of the Supreme Court, President Donald Ttrump is expressing his thoughts about the issue to News Nation. This is Trump’s first interview since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Anchor Joe Donlon sat down with the president at the White House on Tuesday. They discussed a wide range of topics, including the Supreme Court, the election, and coronavirus. Despite criticism, the president says his administration has handled the pandemic well.

You can tune in to News Nation’s entire interview with the president starting at 8 p.m. on WGN America.

  • Spectrum: Channels 87 or 126
  • Direct-TV: Channel 307
  • Dish: Channel 239

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report