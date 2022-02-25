ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple new faces are throwing their hats into the ring for New York Governor, adding to an ever-growing sea of red.

“New York State is badly broken and in desperate need of a turnaround,” Republican candidate Harry Wilson told NEWS10’s sister station in Elmira. He said he’s running for governor in hopes of accomplishing three things—lowering taxes, lowering the cost of living, and combatting crime. He said he plans to implement his agenda by lowering the state’s budget.

Wilson is far from the only candidate calling for change. Five other Republicans—Derrick Gibson, Mike Carpinelli, Andrew Giuliani, Congressman Lee Zeldin, and Rob Astorino have already launched their campaigns.

Astorino launched his campaign before former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations. However, Astorino, along with some of his Republican colleagues, have spoken out against policies implemented by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is running for re-election.

“I never thought someone could be worse than Cuomo but she has proven to be worse than Cuomo,” Astorino said. “Having kids in a mask when there is no reason to do so—she’s just extending it out of spite [and] that’s insane. That’s the reason she is gonna be booted out of office in November.”

Currently, Hochul leads every Democratic poll by double digits. No Republican polls have been conducted as of late February. A republican taking the state’s highest office would be a major upset, as New York hasn’t turned red since 2006.

“I believe that vision is really about helping people across the state,” Wilson said. “I don’t think it’s red or blue, I think it’s about making a difference.”