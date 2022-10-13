POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul leads Representative Lee Zeldin by 10 points in a Marist College poll of registered voters released on Thursday. The potential margin of victory would be the smallest in a New York governor’s race in nearly 30 years.

The poll found that Hochul would defeat Zeldin by 51% to 41%, a result that included those who were undecided but were pressed to pick whichever candidate they leaned toward. The Governor’s lead over Zeldin was reduced to eight percentage points among voters who said they would “definitely vote” in the November 8 election.

The survey marked the first time that Marist has polled the governor’s race in New York this year, and it suggested that Hochul’s lead may be narrower than some other polls have shown in recent months. In September, for example, a Siena College poll found that the Governor was ahead by a commanding 17 percentage points, up from 14% in an August Siena survey. An Emerson College poll suggested that Hochul was up by 15 points in early September.

The last time a candidate in a contest for Governor of New York won by fewer than 10 percentage points was in 1994, when George Pataki, a Republican, upset three-term Democratic incumbent, Mario M. Cuomo. That race came down to roughly three percentage points.

With less than a month until election day, the new Marist Poll is the latest to suggest that Hochul remains strongly positioned to emerge victorious, as he seeks her first full term in the Governor’s mansion. The deadline to register to vote by mail, in person, or online in the November election is October 14, and mail-in ballots should be postmarked on October 14.