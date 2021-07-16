Lindsey Graham would ‘go to war’ for Chick-Fil-A

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a series of tweets that he would “go to war” for Chick-fil-A’s principles after some students at Notre Dame started a petition against bringing the restaurant to campus.

Graham said he’s disappointed that some of the students started the petition, and thinks it’s a dangerous precedent to set because they disagree with the values held by the founders. Graham went on to say that he would “go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for.”

I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back.



I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for.



Great food.

Great service.

Great values.



God bless Chick fil-A! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 14, 2021

In a letter to the editor written in the Observer, the students said Chick-fil-A’s values contradict the values of the university. “Our first concern relates to Chick-fil-A’s longstanding antagonism toward the LGBTQ+ community,” the letter states. “Over the past two decades, Chick-fil-A has donated significant sums to groups that oppose LGBTQ+ rights.”