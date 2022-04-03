SCEHENCTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has introduced new legislation that will allow a cost deduction for home heating. The bill would allow taxpayers to deduct their home heating costs on their state income tax returns.

Officials said this legislation will help New Yorkers offset some portion of those costs, which are essential to heating their homes. A recent survey by the Siena College Research Institute found that between 76-87% of all New Yorkers were concerned with gas, food, and utility expenses noted Santabarbara.

“During this period of economic recovery, we must continue to find ways to help hard-working families save money,” said Santabarbara. “After a challenging two years, New Yorkers are now facing inflation and the rising cost of necessities such as food, gas, and utilities. That’s why I’ve introduced new legislation that will allow our families to use the expense of heating their homes as a tax deduction. ”