Despite COVID-19, Schumer tours all 62 New York counties

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Sen. Charles Schumer has officially toured all New York counties twenty-two times. Schumer completed his 22nd consecutive tour in Greene County on Monday.

This accomplishment continues Schumer’s record of being the first New York State public official to visit every county every year he’s been in office. According to Sen. Schumer’s Office, since the start of 2020, he visited counties in the Capital Region 15 times, Western New York six times, Central New York and the North Country eight times, Rochester and the Finger Lakes 12 times, the Southern Tier ten times, the Hudson Valley 14 times, and Long Island 13 times.

Schumer released the following statements following today’s accomplishment: