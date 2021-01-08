Cuomo: New York’s elected officials should call for Trump’s immediate resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — During a daily press briefing on Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed violence that occurred in the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He stated that these events occurred following years of divide.
“I’ve seen a lot over the past four years with this administration,” Cuomo said. “This was the result of a leader who for four years actually appealed to the worst in people, appealed to fear and racism and discrimination.”
Following these statements, Governor Cuomo called on President Trump to resign.
Governor Cuomo said, “I believe President Trump should resign. If he doesn’t resign, I believe he should be impeached.” Adding, “impeachment also means the president doesn’t have the power to pardon, and some of the pardons this president has done are really reprehensible.”
Additionally, Governor Cuomo called on all of New York’s elected officials to push for Trump’s resignation rather than impeachment, saying they should “put principle over party.”
Cuomo said he believes resignation would be preferable to relying on the 25th Amendment or a Congressional process. He said he didn’t want to “put the country through an impeachment,” and, “Don’t wait for any cabinet action,” referring to the system where the Vice-President can convene the cabinet and orchestrate removal.
Cuomo also praised officials and representatives who have called on the President to resign and stated that others are “complicit.”
During his briefing where he focused on the violence in the U.S. Capitol, he also commented on the lack of security forces. Gov. Cuomo asked what happened to the police and security forces during the event.
He concluded by asking why the chaos lasted for so long, asking, “What signal does it send about the vulnerability of this nation?”
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Rep. Tom Reed against a second impeachment of President Donald Trump, invoking 25th amendment
- New York lawmakers on chaos at Capital Hill: ‘The mob did not win, democracy won’
- Empire State Weekly GOP Leaders on Session and Vaccine Rollout Issues
- Vermont’s Welch calls for Trump resignation: ‘There’s a lot to be sad about’
- More people moving to Vermont causes new necessary developments