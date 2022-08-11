PALM BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is weighing in on the recent FBI activity at Former Pres. Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The “raid” at Trump’s residence was connected to an investigation into whether White House records taken to the resort were mishandled, according to Eric Trump and expert sources who spoke with NEWS10’s affiliates.

In two tweets posted Tuesday morning, Cuomo demanded that the Department of Justice explain its reasons behind the raid:

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid and it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation and legitimacy of [the] January 6 investigations.”

“DOJ must disclose the bona fide nature of the August 8 action or else the Republicans will use it to discredit the Jan 6 investigation,” he wrote in the other sweet. He said that “would be a terrible disservice to the good work of the house committee in exposing the Trump administration violations.”

After first taking office in 2011, Cuomo announced his resignation nearly one year ago following an investigation into accusations of sexual harassment. Weeks later, then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul assumed her current role as governor.