WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden must appear in person for a hearing where he is expected to plead not guilty to federal firearms charges that were f iled after the collapse of a plea deal in a long-running federal investigation, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The president’s son had asked to appear via video conference for the hearing now set for Oct. 3, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke sided with prosecutors who said he should be there in person.

Burke found that the court conducted initial appearance hearings over video only at the height of the coronavirus pandemic or on a very few occasions when a defendant was physically unable to be present or destitute. Biden should “not receive special treatment in this matter,” he wrote. “Absent some unusual circumstance, he should be treated just as would any other defendant in our court.”

Biden is accused of lying on a form about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018 — a period when he has acknowledged he was struggling with addiction — and keeping the gun for 11 days. The court date was originally set for Sept. 26, but quickly rescheduled.

The three-count indictment from a special counsel overseeing the case came weeks after a proposed plea deal failed and puts the case on track toward a possible trial as the 2024 election looms.

Hunter Biden has also been under investigation for his business dealings, and the special counsel has indicated that tax charges could be filed at some point in Washington or in California, where he lives.