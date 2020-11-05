All Race Results

NYS Congressional Races

NYS Senate Races

NYS Assembly Races

WATCH: Hearing in Trump campaign lawsuit versus Michigan

Political News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MICHIGAN (NEWS10) — Officials from the Court of Claims are holding a hearing on an emergency motion for declaratory judgement filed by President Donald Trump against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report