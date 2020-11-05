WATCH: Hearing in Trump campaign lawsuit versus Michigan

MICHIGAN (NEWS10) — Officials from the Court of Claims are holding a hearing on an emergency motion for declaratory judgement filed by President Donald Trump against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
