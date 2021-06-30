Trump records video endorsement of Tenney

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WUTR) — Receiving an endorsement from someone very popular with her conservative base just five months after retaking her seat in Congress, Republican Claudia Tenney is already looking forward to her next campaign.

“I’m with Claudia! She’s a fantastic woman, great conservative. Loved in her district, and loved in New York. Support her all the way, I’ve endorsed her and I’m proud of that endorsement she’s tough, she’s smart, and she’s a good person so endorse her, and be with her, and love her because she is very special, thank you very much,” says Tenney.