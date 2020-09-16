Sens. Schumer, Sanders calling for special election committee

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Bernie Sanders of Vermont want the Senate to convene a special committee to ensure election security. They wrote a joint letter asking Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky to form a bipartisan panel to hear testimony from election officials.

The letter came in response to what the senators consider a rise in attacks on the legitimacy of the electoral process. They want the Senate to hear from state and local leaders and election experts to help reassure voters that the election will go smoothly and that the results will be reliable.

Take a look at the letter below:

