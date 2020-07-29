Gillibrand pushing to extend emergency unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — With Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Assistance benefits expiring on Friday, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wants lawmakers to extend them.
Gillibrand is holding a video press conference with the media at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss her call to extend those critical payments in upcoming coronavirus relief legislation. She sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushing for the extension.
Authorized through the CARES Act, enhanced unemployment benefits have saved families nationwide during the pandemic. Thirty million have lost work and 49 states experienced unemployment growth, with increases continuing as reopening plans are scaled back. In the week ending July 18, there were 1.4 million new unemployment insurance claims, which is over 100,000 more than the previous week.
