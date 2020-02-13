Interactive Radar

Final days to enroll in Democratic Party to vote in April primary

N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you want to vote in New York’s Democratic party primary on April 28, Friday is the deadline to update your party.

New York has a closed primary system where only voters enrolled in a party can participate in that party’s elections.

If you are not affiliated with the Democrats, you must change your enrollment status to participate.

Enrollment can be done through the mail, online, or at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

