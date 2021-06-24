Child tax credit payments start hitting bank accounts July 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference on Wednesday to outline details of the child tax credit expansion that could help cut child poverty by 45%. The expansion is a part of the American Rescue Plan.

“The American Rescue Plan also increased the credits from a typical $2,000 per child to $3,600 for children under six, and $3,000 for children under 18,” Gillibrand said.

About 39 million households are expected to benefit from this new expansion. According to the senator, “If the IRS has your tax returns from 2019 or 2020 you will get the payments automatically based on those filings. If you did not earn enough money to have to file income taxes in the previous year or you welcomed a new baby or child into your family in 2021, the IRS has an online portal available where you can submit your information.”

For the first time, the credit is now available to families in Puerto Rico and in the U.S. territories.

“If you are undocumented but your child has a social security number, they are eligible for the child tax credit. You can claim that credit using your individual taxpayer identification number,” Gillibrand said.

The other half of the child tax credit will be paid out when individuals file their 2021 taxes.

“These expanded credits can make a real difference for families across New York and help pay for the bills need to run their families,” she said. “Whether it is a rent bill, a utility bill, put food on the table, making sure kids have the clothes they need and extra curricular activities.”

Senator Gillibrand says she will continue to work to make this expansion permanent.