Attorney General to get Trump Org. financial records, Eric Trump interview before election

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Following a motion filed in August, a court has ordered the financial records of the Trump Organization to be presented to the Attorney General.

New York Attorney General Letitia James will be granted access to withheld documents, and will also interview Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump. Several Trump Organization properties and transactions are under review, including Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Honorable Arthur Engoron of the New York County State Supreme Court ruled to give access to documents withheld by the Trump Organization.

Justice Engoron also ruled that Eric Trump can no longer delay being interviewed. The Office of the Attorney General says he attempted to do so to campaign for his father’s reelection.

“We will immediately move to ensure that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization comply with the court’s order and submit financial records related to our investigation,” stated the Attorney General. “Further, Eric Trump will no longer be able to delay his interview and will be sitting down with investigators in my office no later than October 7. To be clear, no entity or individual is allowed to dictate how or when our investigation will proceed or set the parameters of a lawful investigation.”

Wednesday’s decision followed an open investigation that began in 2019 and preceded Michael Cohen’s testimony before Congress. Cohen said that Donald Trump’s annual financial statements fudged the values of his assets to win favorable loan terms, get better insurance coverage, and reduce real estate taxes.

