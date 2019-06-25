Political impact of progressive policies in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Now that the legislative session has come to a close, Democrats are touting “progressive” policies the chambers were able to move through.

How could that impact the balance of power moving forward?

When it comes to New York State politics, the Governor Andrew Cuomo says it’s become “hyper-political on both sides.”

“You now have Democrats who fear a primary from the left. So there’s a political fear that they want to address on the left. You have marginal members who are afraid of both a challenge on the left and a challenge on the right in the general,” Gov. Cuomo said.

This session, Democrats controlled the Senate and Assembly.

In Plattsburgh on Tuesday, Speaker of the Assembly Carl Heastie had this to say on what it’s been like leading the conference:

“It’s a lot of opinions, a lot of diversity and a lot of regions, but I do think we do the best we can and trying to take care of everybody’s concern.”

“Remember, you’re a democrat from New York City, there is no such thing as a general election, there is no such thing as a republican threat. You are not going to be subject to a real threat from a Republican, if you are a New York City based legislator, you’re from upstate, you’re from Long Island it’s different,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Whether there could be a Republican comeback in New York State soon, one political science expert doesn’t think it would be likely.

“I’m not sure I see that happening in a near term only because the electorate in New York has just consistently been getting more and more liberal all over the state frankly with the exception of Long Island… and a lot of that has been in response to national politics,” Jonathan Parent, Le Moyne College Professor, said.

Cuomo said in a press conference Friday that he didn’t think there was much legislation that ‘moderate Republicans’ wouldn’t have passed this session, with a few exceptions like the ‘Green Light’ bill.