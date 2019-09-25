Police: Woman’s body found on parked charter bus in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found on a parked charter bus in Schenectady on Wednesday.

Police say the bus driver, who was staying at the Imperial Motel, discovered the body after returning to the bus Wednesday morning.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police say it’s unclear whether the woman was a passenger who remained on the bus or if she went inside the vehicle after it was parked.

The bus driver, who works for Fox Bus Inc., does not speak English and investigators are currently working to get a translator.